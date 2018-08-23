Findlay Rotary Club Announces Golden Apple Award Semifinalists
The Findlay Rotary Club announced its nine semifinalists for the 2018 Golden Apple Awards. The club picks three teachers each from the elementary, middle, and high school levels. There will be a winner from each level announced on October 17.
The winners will get the Golden Apple Award as well as $2,500 for their classroom. Second and third place winners will get $250.
The semifinalists are…
Elementary School
Jeanine Baker, fourth-gradehistory teacher at Bigelow Hill
Bridgett Bunn, K-5 intervention specialist at Van Buren
Jennifer Stillings, fourth-gradereading and science teacher at Bigelow Hill
Middle School
Miranda Kennedy, reading teacher at Vanlue
David Sorensen, band teacher at Arlington
Sue Harrington-Williams, art teacher at Donnell Middle School
High School
Krista Bigger, music and choir teacher at Findlay
Gary Holland, math teacher at Cory-Rawson
Lisa Willson, business instructor at Millstream Career Center