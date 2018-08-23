Findlay Rotary Club Announces Golden Apple Award Semifinalists

The Findlay Rotary Club announced its nine semifinalists for the 2018 Golden Apple Awards. The club picks three teachers each from the elementary, middle, and high school levels. There will be a winner from each level announced on October 17.

The winners will get the Golden Apple Award as well as $2,500 for their classroom. Second and third place winners will get $250.

The semifinalists are…

Elementary School

Jeanine Baker, fourth-gradehistory teacher at Bigelow Hill

Bridgett Bunn, K-5 intervention specialist at Van Buren

Jennifer Stillings, fourth-gradereading and science teacher at Bigelow Hill

Middle School

Miranda Kennedy, reading teacher at Vanlue

David Sorensen, band teacher at Arlington

Sue Harrington-Williams, art teacher at Donnell Middle School

High School

Krista Bigger, music and choir teacher at Findlay

Gary Holland, math teacher at Cory-Rawson

Lisa Willson, business instructor at Millstream Career Center