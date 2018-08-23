University Of Findlay Ranked By Princeton Review As A “Midwest Best”
The Princeton Review listed the University of Findlay as one of the best four-year institutions in the midwest for 2019. The rankings are based upon student survey information. Students recognized the university for experiential learning, expert faculty, and varied academic offerings. They also mentioned study-abroad and service opportunities in the survey.
There were 159 schools recognized as “Best in the Midwest”.