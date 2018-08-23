U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Wants To Get Back To Work

08/23/18 – 5:02 P.M.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown was on WFIN to talk about his views on the conviction of Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen. He said that he isn’t an investigator and just wants to get back to work.

Brown said that their convictions are serious business and added that he wished the information needed for the investigation would be released to speed things up.

He also talked about his meeting with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. He said that he is troubled by his opinions on healthcare, specifically pre-existing conditions.

Brown also said that he disagrees with Kavanaugh on labor rights, women’s health, and consumer issues.