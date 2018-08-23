Construction In Arlington Affecting Local Businesses

08/23/18 – 1:10 P.M.

Arlington businesses are struggling to bring in business due to the construction on Main Street in the village. J.R. Lovell of Appleseed IGA said that the construction has pushed people away.

J.R. Lovell

Appleseed IGA has fliers up to promote local businesses and ask that people continue to support them. The store has also allowed other businesses to advertise in their store.

Local business representatives have been meeting to talk about how construction is affecting their shops. Ellen Gilfillen of Infinity Salon and Wellness explained that they are trying to bring business back to the area.

Ellen Gilfillen

Gilfillen said that there will be an advertisement in The Courier. She added that her salon has been doing its own sales and contests to drive up business.