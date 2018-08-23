Process To Fix Broken Drainage Tile Near Landfill Beginning

8/23/18 – 10:44 A.M.

The process of fixing a broken drainage tile near the Hancock County landfill is getting started. County Commissioner Mark Gazarek says it’s causing a roadway issue in the area

Audio:Mark Gazarek

Gazarek says the tile is on private property. However, the majority of the landfill drains into it, which makes it the countys responsibility as well.

Hancock Soil & Water will likely asses the landowners who tie into the drainage tile for the cost of the repairs.