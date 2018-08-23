Bids Submitted For Carey Sewer Lift Station Project

8/23/18 – 7:54 A.M.

A company from Wayne, Ohio appears to be the low bidder for the replacement of a sanitary sewer lift station in Carey. B Hill’z Excavating submitted a bid of nearly $279,000 for the project. Three other companies submitted bids of more than $340,000. Poggemeyer Design Group will review the bids and make a recommendation to the village council.

The state Public Works Commission has awarded the village around $226,000 for the project.

