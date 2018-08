8/23/18 – 7:45 A.M.

The Veterans Service Commission of Putnam County is looking to recognize local veterans. The agency is asking you to nominate people for the Putnam County Veteran of the Year award. They’ll name the winner at a recognition dinner on October 20 in Leipsic.

You can get nomination forms at 336 E. Main Street in Ottawa. For more information call 419-523-4478.

