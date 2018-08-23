Kroger To Phase Out Use Of Plastic Bags

8/23/18 – 7:40 A.M.

Kroger has announced it is ditching plastic bags in the future. An announcement from the company says they’ll start by phasing out plastic bags in their Seattle-based QFC stores in 2019. They expect the entire company to end use of plastic bags by 2025.

Locally, Kroger has locations in Findlay, Fostoria, Tiffin, and Bowling Green.

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen says stores will transition to reusable bags. The move is part of the company’s “Zero Hunger | Zero Waste” initiative.