Findlay Rotary Club Learns More About The All Hazards Training Center

02/18/19 – 5:28 P.M.

The Findlay Rotary Club got an overview of the University of Findlay’s All Hazards Training Center during their Monday meeting. Executive Director Jeff McGuire explained that the center offers over 60 programs to help both the private and public sectors.

These include training workshops in emergency response, security, and chemical handling to name a few. McGuire added that they tailor each workshop to their clients’ needs.

You can learn more about the All Hazards Training Center at findlayallhazards.com.