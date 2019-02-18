New Initiative Raising Money To Give Bedding To Findlay Students In Need

02/18/19 – 3:15 P.M.

A Findlay High School senior created an initiative called “Let Findlay Dream” to help students in need get bedding. Maddie Kreinbrink said that she wants to help make sure students have the things they need to get a good nights rest.

Kreinbrink is part of FHS’ Interact Club. She said her advisor brought up that there are students that don’t have bedding. You can donate to the initiative at Findlay High School. You can also reach out to letfindlaydream@gmail.com if you have any questions.