Findlay Salvation Army Seeking Bell Ringers For Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army of Findlay is looking for bell ringers for its Red Kettle Campaign this Christmas season.

Major Jim Sayer says each year volunteers graciously take time out of their schedules to ring those bells.

“There are people who are consistently dependable to give their time each year,” Sayer said.

And he says they’re always looking for new volunteers or volunteer groups to man one of their eight kettle sites in Findlay.

“I would like to see another 20 groups take a shift, that would be wonderful.”

He says Kiwanis, Rotary and groups from the University of Findlay always help out.

He says the sooner you volunteer the better chance you’ll get to choose your site and hours.

To volunteer, stop by the Salvation Army of Findlay at 301 Center Street or call 419-422-8238