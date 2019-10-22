Sheriff’s Office Talks About Safely Passing Farm Machinery

Farmers will be hitting the fields for harvest which means you’ll see tractors out on the roads.

Hancock County Sheriff’s crime prevention officer Corey Hartman said that it can be difficult for farmers to see you.

Hartman said it is important to make sure they know you are there before you pass so they can get over, making it easier for you to see what is coming.

Hartman added that you’ll want to make sure it is safe to pass before you do so and to avoid passing on hills and near intersections.