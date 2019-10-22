Main Street Deli Celebrating Milestone Anniversary With Fundraiser

Main Street Deli is celebrating its 30th anniversary serving the Findlay community and they’re doing so with a fundraising competition.

Owner Elaine says that she wanted to use the milestone to do something good for the community and help out an organization that means a lot to her.

Elaine explained that you can go to socialfindlay.com and pay $20 to enter a sandwich recipe until October 28. Then from October 29 through November 10, you can pay $1 to cast a vote for your favorite sandwich.

Elaine said that the winning sandwich will be permanently added to the menu and be featured as a weekly special.

Elaine added that she hopes that the money and publicity will help out Cancer Patient Services, which is an organization based in Findlay that helps patients and their families through all aspects of treatment.

