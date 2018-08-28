Findlay Tears Down Dilapidated Buildings On West Main Cross

8/28/18 – 5:12 A.M.

There was some confusion among Findlay officials about the demolition of two dilapidated buildings Monday. The Courier reports crews began tearing down the buildings at 428 West Main Cross Street. The outbuildings were part of a property the city once thought about using for a health department.

Councilwoman Holly Frische included the newspaper in an email chain about the demolition. In it, she said she wasn’t aware that the city approved the demolition. However, Findlay Service Director Brian Thomas says Mayor Lydia Mihalik made council aware of plans to demolish the two outbuildings in a letter dated August 7, and again at the August 21 council meeting.

Auditor Jim Staschiak said he was, “flabbergasted to see buildings coming down just days before the council was set to go look at them.” At least one council person didn’t seem to mind the move. In the email chain, Councilman John Harrington said, “Buildings discussed are junk and need to go.”

City Council will tour the remaining buildings Thursday afternoon.

