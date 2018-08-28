United Way Of Hancock County Names Campaign Cabinet

8/28/18 – 5:22 A.M.

The United Way of Hancock County has announced the campaign cabinet for this year’s fundraiser. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Ginger Jones will serve as the campaign chairwoman. Jones is a senior vice president with the tire maker.

The official United Way fundraising kickoff is coming up on September 20. It will feature a 5K run/walk at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in the morning and a kickball tournament at the Cube that evening. The tourney will have teams from 16 local businesses. It will also have a kids zone and other features.

MORE: The Courier