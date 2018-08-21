Findlay To Handle Carey Income Tax Collection

8/21/18 – 5:00 A.M.

Findlay will now handle income tax collection for Carey. The Carey village council voted to approve an agreement with Findlay Income Tax Administrator Andrew Thomas during a Monday meeting. Thomas had requested Carey approve the agreement before the end of the month. He said that would help the city income tax department could collect data and prepare forms for the 2018 tax collection season.

Carey will pay Findlay between $24,000 and $26,000 per year to handle tax collection. That’s around half of what the village was paying the City of Cleveland Central Collection Agency. Several residents had complained about the service provided by the Cleveland agency.

MORE: The Courier