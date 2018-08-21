Paving Work Set For Several County Roads

8/21/18 – 5:06 A.M.

Paving work continues on roads across Hancock County this week. The Hancock County Engineer’s Office says they’ll close sections of County Road 252 Wednesday and Thursday. Paving work will take place on Marion Township Road 202 Thursday and Friday. Pavement work is set for Van Buren Township Road 27 on Friday.

Looking ahead to next week, crews will close sections of Washington Township Road 218 for paving on Monday and Tuesday.

The county will start widening work on Madison Township Road 68 on Monday. Widening work is set for Blanchard Township Road 121 next Thursday and Friday.