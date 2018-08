8/21/18 – 5:14 A.M.

Findlay High School is holding an open house for parents this week. The event will run from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Parents can hear from the administrative team, take part in a community fair, and visit their student’s teachers in an open format.

Staff members will have a presentation at 6 p.m. in the auditorium with the open house to follow.