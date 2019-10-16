Findlay Trojans And Ohio State Buckeyes Play On Same Night

A programming note for people who were planning to tune into WFIN for the Findlay Trojans football game Friday night at Toledo St. Johns.

The game will be online only at WFIN.com due to the fact that the Ohio State Buckeyes have a rare Friday night game on WFIN against Northwestern.

The Ohio State game will be heard on-air and online Friday night by clicking on Listen Live.

The Findlay Trojans game will be available online at WFIN.com on Friday by clicking on the banner for the game.

The Trojans broadcast will begin at 6:30, while coverage of the Buckeyes game begins at 7.

Findlay has a record of 3-4 after a 28-21 win at Clay last Friday.