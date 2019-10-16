Blanchard Valley Hospital Listed Among Best In The Nation

The Blanchard Valley Hospital was named one of the top community hospitals in the U.S.

Becker’s Hospital Review listed Blanchard Valley Hospital in its list of “100 Great Community Hospitals”.

According to the review, hospitals were judged on quality, accolades, and service to their community.

BVHS president and CEO Scott Malaney said that they are extremely honored to be included on the list.

Malaney said and quote, “This kind of recognition is a testament to the quality of the associates, physicians, and volunteers that work in our organization, and demonstrates our ability to deliver safe, high-quality care for the communities we serve.”