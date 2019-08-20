Findlay Trojans Looking Forward To Kicking Off “Strong” Season

(WFIN) – The Findlay Rotary Club got an update on the Findlay High School Football team during a Tuesday meeting.

Coach Mark Ritzler said that the team this year is probably the physically strongest team they’ve ever had.

Ritzler added that he hopes the additional strength will help them move the ball down the field.

Ritzler said that he looks forward to every game they’ll play because each one is a learning experience and a chance to show the team off.

The Trojans’ first game will be at home against the Anthony Wayne Generals next Friday.