Mayor: “We Are Taking Input To Make A Decision” On Blanchard Street Project

Big changes could be coming to a busy Findlay street, but first the city wants to hear your thoughts.

The project involves narrowing Blanchard Street and adding bike lanes on both sides of the road and constructing a multi-use trail on Lincoln Street.

Mayor Christina Muryn says the city wants input from residents as it makes a decision whether to proceed with the project.

“This is our current plan and we would like to move forward, but certainly we would like to address concerns and receive feedback. Somebody may have a completely different idea we could explore.”

On Blanchard, among other things, the project will include paving and restriping from 6th Street to Tiffin Avenue and the addition of bicycle lanes on both sides of the road, upgrading of pedestrian ramps and traffic signal upgrades.

On Lincoln, the project calls for the construction of a multi-use trail from Cory Street to Blanchard Street.

The city says the project will improve safety at 17 intersections along the Blanchard Street corridor and reduce rear-end and T-bone crashes.

The estimated cost of the project is $2.7 million, of which all but $214,000 will be covered by grants.

The city says its max share of the cost of the project would be no more than $328,000.

The open house will be on Wednesday, August 21st from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at the municipal building.