Woman Gets Prison For Possessing Heroin In Hancock County

A woman learns how long she’ll be in prison for felony drug possession in Hancock County.

30-year-old Shawntrina Y. Alford was sentenced to four years in prison for first-degree possession of heroin.

According to The Courier, she and 35-year-old Terrell E. Walker, who are from West Virginia, were pulled over last summer on Interstate 75 in Hancock County and heroin was found in their vehicle.

Walker previously pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in the fall.

