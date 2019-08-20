Ohio Police Department Unveils New Therapy Dog Unit

A police department has introduced the five newest canine members of the department.

Andy, Simon, Eddy, Lenny and Ollie make up the new K-9 Therapy Unit of the Columbus Division of Police.

The dogs will help victims of crimes, special needs children and even officers who are responding to crime scenes.

Interim Chief Tom Quinlan says the new unit is a direct result of conversations they’ve been having with people in the community.

“We are embracing our new mission and core values, one that emphasizes service, community, and compassion.”

The dogs will graduate on August 30th and be on the streets shortly afterward.