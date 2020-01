A Findlay woman is facing felony charges after allegedly selling cocaine near a school.

54-year-old Christina R. Matheny is charged with trafficking cocaine within 1,000 feet of Glenwood Middle School on February 12th, 2019.

She was indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury last May.

That secret indictment was recently unsealed.

Court records show Matheny is charged with two 4th-degree felony counts of trafficking.