Lengthy Rain Event Could Mean Flooding For Findlay

Forecasters say Findlay is in line to receive a lot of rain later this week, which could lead to flooding.

Rain is expected to begin falling late Thursday and not end completely until early on Sunday.

Findlay could receive 2 to 3 inches of rainfall during the event.

As of around noon on Wednesday, the National Weather Service is predicting the river will crest Sunday morning around 7 feet.

Flood stage is 11 feet, moderate flood stage is 12 feet and major flood stage is 13.5 feet.

Last June 2nd the river crested at around 14 feet, leading to some flooding.

During the historic flood of 2007, the Blanchard River crested at 18.46 feet.