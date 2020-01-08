University of Findlay Hosting “Marilyn Monroe” For Weekend Event

The University of Findlay is celebrating the 1920’s and bringing in an actor to portray Marilyn Monroe.

Monroe was popular in the 50’s but there is a reason the university picked her.

UF’s Sharinda Welton explained that the event will feature Mattisen Thompson as Monroe and she’ll join the crowd in watching “Some Like It Hot”.

There will be a meet and greet after the movie as well as a 1920’s costume contest.

The event will be in the Winebrenner TLB Auditorium this Saturday with doors opening at 7 pm.

Tickets are just $10.