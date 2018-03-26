Findlay Woman Injured And Cited In Two-Car Crash

03/26/18 – 6:59 P.M.

A Findlay woman was injured in a two-car crash Monday morning at Hancock County Road 99 and Speedway Drive in Findlay. The Findlay Police Department reports that the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. 49-year-old Corrina Walter was driving on Hancock County Road 99 when 31-year-old Chase Gundrum turned left on to the road.

Police say they entered the intersection at the same time and Corrina struck Gundrum. The two drivers gave conflicting statements on when the light changed. Police determined that Walter had failed to yield and cited her for it.

Hanco EMS took Walter to Blanchard Valley Hospital with a head laceration.