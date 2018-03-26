Grob Systems Expanding In Bluffton

03/26/18 – 6:50 P.M.

Grob Systems in Bluffton is planning to add a building south of its existing plant. the new building will be just under 46,000 square feet and cost around $10 million. The company has obtained a zoning and building permit for east of I-75 and south of Ohio 103.

The drawings for the building show a three-story structure. The first floor will have a cafeteria and the second will have sales offices. There is no determined use yet for the third floor.

So far there hasn’t been any information released on a construction schedule.