Ball Metal In Findlay Says Business Is Good But Possible Tariffs Raise Concern

Ball Metal in Findlay gave an update to the Findlay Rotary Club this afternoon. Ball’s Glenn Jost said that they make millions of cans and ends every day that head all over the country.

Jost added that they are worried about the proposal of tariff’s on aluminum and steel though.

Jost said that despite those concerns, they continue to deliver excellent quality control. He said that only about 5 cans per billion get returned to the company.