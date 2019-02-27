Findlay Woman Injured In Tuesday Morning Crash

2/27/19 – 6:46 A.M.

A two-car crash injured one person Tuesday morning. The Findlay Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection of West Main Cross and South West streets around 11:30 a.m.

55-year-old Deborah Martin of Findlay was driving south on South West Street when she confused the stop light for a four-way stop, and pulled into the intersection after stopping. Martin pulled into the path of a car driven by 58-year-old Melody Drews of Custar.

Hanco EMS took Martin to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Officers cited her for disobeying a traffic control device.

