Findlay Woman Sentenced In Overdose Death

01/24/19 – 12:58 P.M.

A Findlay woman was sentenced to five years of community control and subject to intensive supervision as well as 180 days in the Hancock County Jail Thursday . 40-year-old Desirae Bright was sentenced on charges related to the February 2018 overdose death of Danielle Rice . If Bright violates to community control terms, Judge Jonathon Starn has reserved 54 months in prison for her .