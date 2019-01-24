Findlay Woman Sentenced In Overdose Death
01/24/19 – 12:58 P.M.
A Findlay woman was sentenced to five years of community control and subject to intensive supervision as well as 180 days in the Hancock County Jail Thursday. 40-year-old Desirae Bright was sentenced on charges related to the February 2018 overdose death of Danielle Rice. If Bright violates to community control terms, Judge Jonathon Starn has reserved 54 months in prison for her.
Bright pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence last November.