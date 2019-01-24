An Individual Impersonating A Findlay Utility Worker Is Asking To Get Into Houses
01/24/19 – 10:50 A.M.
The City of Findlay has received reports of an individual impersonating a city worker. The suspect is asking to be let into homes to perform water quality tests. The City reports that employees will be in Findlay marked vehicles. They should also be carrying identification.
You can call the City of Findlay Utility Billing office to confirm the identification of the worker at 419-424-7190. You can report any suspicious activity to the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.