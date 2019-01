1/24/19 – 8:37 A.M.

A Fostoria man is going to prison following an unlawful sexual contact with a minor conviction. Judge Michael Kelbley sentenced 23-year-old Levi Corbin to 17 months in prison Tuesday. Corbin will also have to register as a Tier II sex offender for 25 years after he gets out of prison.

The victim in the case was 15-years-old. Corbin said he had been drinking and thought the girl was at least 18-years-old.

