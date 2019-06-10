Findlay Woman Sentenced In Seneca County On Cocaine Charges

06/10/19 – 4:49 A.M.

A Findlay woman was sentenced to community control on drug charges. 43-year-old Kristen Rowland was given a three-year community control sentence by Judge Michael Kelbley in the Seneca County Common Pleas Court. She must also go to counseling, substance abuse rehabilitation, or treatment. She will be evaluated and must complete a substance abuse rehabilitation program through Rigel Recovery Services with random drug tests.

Kelbley pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of cocaine.