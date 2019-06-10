Bright Road Crash Injures Two

06/10/19 – 4:56 A.M.

A Sunday morning crash on Bright Road in Findlay sent two women to the hospital. The Findlay Police Department reports that the accident happened in the 1300 block of Bright Road. 20-year-old Tateeana Ibarra of Findlay was heading south on the road when she lost control of her vehicle and spun out. She struck a car driven by 38-year-old Alison Mosler of Ada.

Both women were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Police cited Ibarra for failure to control.