ODOT Announces Road Projects In Hancock County This Week

6/10/19 – 5:16 A.M.

ODOT will be busy in Hancock County this week. I-75 southbound will be reduced to one lane for bridge deck repairs between State Route 698 and the City of Findlay tomorrow. State Route 103 between Jenera and Arlington will close today for about 45 days for a pavement repair and shoulder widening project.

Culvert replacement projects will close State Route 235 in several locations. The road will close today for about five days between Township Road 47 and State Route 12, as well as between State Route 12 and U.S. 224 north of Benton Ridge.

County Road 96 at the intersection with State Route 235 will close for about two days for a culvert replacement.