06/10/19 – 5:25 A.M.

Ohio Northern University will have lay-offs and leave vacancies unfilled to cut costs. The Associated Press reports that the school will lay-off 16 staff members and won’t fill nearly three dozen vacancies. ONU will also discontinue 10 academic programs in order to save $4 – $8 million dollars.

President Dan DiBiasio said that they want to strengthen their financial position.