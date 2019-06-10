More Hydrant Flushing Happening In Findlay Today

06/10/19 – 5:33 A.M.

The City of Findlay Water Distribution Department plans to flush more hydrants today. The hydrants will be in the area of McManness Avenue east to County Road 236 from Tiffin Avenue north to Fostoria Avenue. Work will also be done on hydrants in the area of County Road 236 east to Township Road 242 from State Route 568 north to State Route 12.

If you have any questions, you can reach the Water Distribution Department at 419-424-7192.