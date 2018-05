The President and CEO of the Findlay Family YMCA is retiring at the end of the month. Brent Finlay announced that he will enter retirement on May 31. He joined the Findlay Family YMCA in December 2012. Finlay said, “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with hundreds of volunteers all devoted to the mission and impact of the Findlay YMCA”.

Until a replacement is found, Paul Worstell will be the acting interim executive director of the Findlay Family YMCA.