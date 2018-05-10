Harshfield Gets Enough Write-In Votes To Appear On November Ballot

5/10/18 – 7:31 A.M.

Democrat Mary Harshfield will appear on the 83rd Ohio House District ballot in the fall. The Courier reports Harshfield received 211 write-in votes during the primary. She had to get at least 50 write-in votes to appear on the ballot in November.

Harshfield ran for the 83rd House seat in 2016. She also ran for Findlay City Council in 2015 and 2017.

Harshfield will face Jon Cross, who won the Republican nomination Tuesday.

