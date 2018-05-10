Shelter House Construction Planned For This Month At Riverbend

5/10/18 – 7:18 A.M.

The construction of a new shelter house at the Riverbend Recreation Area starts later this month. The Hancock Parks District has signed a contract with Helms Construction of Findlay for the project. Helms submitted a base bid of $369,700. The project could cost around $410,000 depending on extra electrical work.

A $250,000 donation from the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is covering part of the cost.

The design for the enclosed shelter house makes it handicapped accessible and includes an indoor fireplace.

MORE: The Courier