Walton Family Foundation Lists Findlay As A Top Small City

5/10/18 – 6:59 A.M.

A study and report by the Walton Family Foundation lists Findlay as one the five best small cities in the nation’s “heartland.” The study listed Findlay and four others as communities that economically outperform other small cities in the rest of the nation.

The report largely chalked up Findlay’s economic growth to the “Findlay formula.” It went on to say that cooperation between businesses, government, and nonprofit organizations creates an environment conducive to company location and expansion.