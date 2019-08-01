Findlay YMCA Receives Big Check From Black Swamp Golf Classic

The Black Swamp Golf Classic Committee presented the Findlay Family YMCA with a large check on Wednesday.

The check amounted to $66,500, and the money will be used to support programs at the YMCA.

The Braden Kramer Foundation, which supports families affected by pediatric cancer, and the Putnam County YMCA will also receive checks of that amount.

The money was raised during the 20th Annual Black Swamp Classic.

In its 20 years of operation, The Black Swamp Golf Classic has donated more than $2.2 million to local agencies.