Fostoria Man Injured In Crash That Killed Couple From Out-Of-State

A Fostoria man was injured in a two-car crash that killed a North Carolina couple in Allen County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Hillard Craft, of Fostoria, was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

Suzanne Schaab, 77, of Swansboro, North Carolina, and her passenger, David Schaab, 78, were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the patrol, Suzanne Schaab was driving north on Thayer Road at 3:58 p.m. when she pulled into the path of Crafts truck, which was eastbound on U.S. 30.

Crafts truck hit the car on the drivers side.

Schaab’s vehicle then traveled off the road into the median, east of Thayer Road.

The accident remains under investigation.