Findlay Zoning Appeals Committee To Discuss Proposed Wind Turbine On North Side

2/14/19 – 11:46 A.M.

Plans for a wind turbine on Findlay’s north side hit a delay Thursday. A group of developers out of Castle Road, Colorado submitted plans for a turbine at 2749 Crystal Avenue, but asked to table those plans during Thursday’s Findlay City Planning Commission meeting. A representative for the group said it made more sense for the plans to move through a zoning committee meeting first.

Findlay’s board of zoning appeals meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will discuss the issue.

Several residents from the surrounding area were in attendance at the planning meeting to protest the turbine proposal. City Law Director Don Rasmussen reassured them the plans will have to come back to the planning commission before it moves to citycouncil.

Proposed Turbine Location: