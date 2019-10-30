Findlay’s Halloween Parade Delivers Once Again

There was a huge turnout for the Halloween Parade in Findlay on Tuesday night.

The wildly popular event is put on annually by the Hancock Leadership Alumni Association.

The parade began at Sixth Street and headed north on South Main Street, ending at Lima Street.

The parade included more than 100 groups this year, including the Kan Uu Group from Findlay, which had a very ‘groovy’ float.

“Our theme is Hippie Halloween,” said Jodi.

“So, we’re all dressed up in hippie-ish outfits and we even decorated one of our vans like a hippie van.”

The Kan Du Group provides services to adults with developmental disabilities, and Jodi says they were loving the parade.

All up and down Main Street youngsters could be seen dressed up in a variety of interesting costumes.

“I’m a candy corn witch,” said Ariannah, who came up from Lima with her family.

We asked Jayda what the highlight of the parade was for her.

“When they handed out those big ole bags of candy, that was my favorite part.”

She said she planned on sharing her loot with her siblings.

There were several marching bands in the parade, including the Findlay High School Marching Band, which was playing Thriller when they marched past the WFIN broadcasting perch.

There was some brief rain about halfway through the parade but the weather overall was really nice.

Trick-or-Treaters in Findlay may not be as fortunate on Thursday however, with rain and cold conditions in the forecast for Findlay’s Trick Or Treat.