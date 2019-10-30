Buckeyes Named Semifinalists For Postseason Awards

Ohio State players Justin Fields, Chase Young, and Jeff Okudah are being named as semi-finalists for two coveted postseason awards.

Fields and Young were both named yesterday as semi-finalists for the Maxwell Award, which since 1937 has been given to college football’s best all-around player.

Young is also joining Okudah as a contender for the Bednarik Award, which was first handed out in 1995 to the nation’s top defensive player.

Buckeyes who have won the Maxwell Award include Archie Griffin, Eddie George, Bob Ferguson, and Howard Hopalong Cassady.

No Ohio State player has ever won the Bednarik Award.

