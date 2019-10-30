Ohio Senior Citizens Hall Of Fame Seeking Nominations

The Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame is taking nominations for its 2020 induction class.

The Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame honors native-born or long-time Ohio residents age 60 and older who are defined by their actions, not their age.

“We are looking for individuals who defy convention and continue to play a significant role in the success of their community and their fields of endeavor,” said Ursel J. McElroy, director of the Ohio Department of Aging.

“Certainly, you know someone who is worthy of induction into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.”

Since 1976, 486 exceptional older Ohioans have been inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

Earlier this year, Charles J. and the late Mariann D. Younger, of Findlay, were inducted into the hall of fame.

Past inductees have included business and industry leaders, advocates, community planners, educators, scientists, health care professionals, volunteers, artists, entertainers, athletes, and more.

Click here to nominate an outstanding older Ohioan in your community.

Nominations must be received by Nov. 29, 2019 to be considered for induction in 2020.

New members are inducted each May as the state and nation celebrate Older Americans Month.