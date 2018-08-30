Findlay’s Moratorium On Medical Marijuana Expires Next Weekend

8/30/18 – 4:58 A.M.

Findlay’s two-year moratorium on medical marijuana will expire soon. The Courier reports the temporary ban on dispensing, cultivating, or processing medical marijuana ends September 8. City council has one meeting scheduled between now and the deadline.

The state recently finalized regulations governing medical marijuana. According to the newspaper, Mayor Lydia Mihalik says officials are having internal discussions about the issue.

Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program doesn’t list any licenses for businesses in Hancock County.

MORE: The Courier